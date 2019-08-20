Tekla Capital Management Has Boosted Its Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH) Holding; Stephens Investment Management Group Has Raised Its Tableau Software (DATA) Stake by $319,405

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) by 56.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 16,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 45,657 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 29,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $167.49. About 265,386 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 2,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 220,738 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.10 million, up from 218,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mallinckrodt up 3% premarket on positive terlipressin data – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis exec sold shares before Zolgensma data issue announced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Wsj.com published: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE data-feed glitch delays some end-of-day stock prices – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Co invested in 0.03% or 10,961 shares. 10,199 are owned by Artemis Inv Llp. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc reported 0.02% stake. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 15,257 shares. Coatue Ltd Company reported 2.47 million shares. First Republic Inc has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). World holds 0.04% or 1.24 million shares. 268,134 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Legal And General Group Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 182,568 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 10,787 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hanseatic Mgmt has 1.73% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 7,241 shares.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 202,794 shares to 56,769 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 8,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 920,912 shares, and cut its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.13% or 72,629 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gam Holdg Ag has 0.2% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Citadel Advisors Ltd Com holds 749,038 shares. Wetherby Asset reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Captrust Fincl holds 0.09% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 14,377 shares. 2,349 are held by Foster Dykema Cabot & Company Ma. 14,067 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Lc. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc reported 0.08% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 6,676 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Lc stated it has 125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement reported 4,311 shares. Cibc stated it has 23,601 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel invested in 8,072 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Tributary Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 41,457 shares to 193,263 shares, valued at $28.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galapagos Nv by 51,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,525 shares, and cut its stake in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).