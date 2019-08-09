Tekla Capital Management Has Boosted Genomic Health (GHDX) Position by $641,270; Sivik Global Healthcare Continues to Hold Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA)

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 9,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 26,531 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 17,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.45. About 115,440 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH SEES FY EPS 32C TO 50C, EST. 34C; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 26/04/2018 – Large Independent Study Using the Oncotype DX® Test Accepted for Presentation at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (A; 04/04/2018 – Wamberg Genomic Advisors joins with the American Cancer Society to Drive Funds for Lifesaving Genomic Cancer Research; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – TO NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST/FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS)-BASED PANELS; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 29/05/2018 – Merchavia Reports Positive Results in a Breakthrough Trial for Early Prostate Cancer Diagnosis; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 4Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $89.0M; 12/03/2018 – Harvard-MIT’s Broad Institute Powers Genomic Research in the Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Rev $92.6M

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $126.6. About 546,058 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $15.75 million activity. 32,944 shares valued at $4.63M were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. Shares for $4.72M were sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 8,368 shares valued at $1.17M was sold by Torres Kathryn A..

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Theraputics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Commerce holds 0.09% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 14,409 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 28,254 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Scotia Capital reported 0.07% stake. State Street owns 12.12 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Prescott Gp Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Oklahoma-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund accumulated 0.15% or 5,310 shares. 41,927 were accumulated by Hourglass Cap Ltd Com. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.56% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 54,099 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.33% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). City accumulated 31 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 72 shares. Grand Jean Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 6,665 shares or 0.35% of the stock. First Manhattan Co reported 1,310 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 790 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 56,033 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 83,484 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 182,273 shares. Cls Invests Lc reported 40 shares stake. Renaissance Ltd Liability invested 0.15% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 22,539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). 10.20 million are owned by Baker Bros Advsr Lp. Aperio Group Limited Com holds 5,276 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Indiana-based University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 0.5% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De reported 185,425 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Loomis Sayles And Com Ltd Partnership invested in 379,899 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 21,403 shares.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 32,805 shares to 35,682 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,029 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $59.33 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $1.21M were sold by Cole G Bradley on Tuesday, February 12.