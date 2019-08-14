Tekla Capital Management Decreased Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Stake; Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) Covered By 9 Bulls

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by SunTrust. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) latest ratings:

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stake by 553,972 shares to 2.07M valued at $87.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,052 shares and now owns 40,281 shares. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was raised too.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $8.37 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.