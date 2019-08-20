Tekla Capital Management Decreased Holding in Mckesson (MCK) as Share Price Rose; Dexcom (DXCM) Shareholder Stephens Investment Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corporation (MCK) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 70,720 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, down from 78,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $145.53. About 1.36M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 15,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 275,347 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.79M, down from 290,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $168.88. About 723,671 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 553,972 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $87.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 6,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7,799 shares to 776,039 shares, valued at $49.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 10,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 862,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

