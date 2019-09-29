Tekla Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Humana (HUM); Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stock Declined While Soroban Capital Partners LP Trimmed Position by $31.08 Million

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc. (HUM) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 12,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 48,122 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77M, up from 35,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $257.59. About 1.01 million shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 25/04/2018 – CCC Introduces Al Damage Detection for All Major U.S. Vehicle Types; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CONTINUES TO OPPOSE HUMANA BUY OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE; 01/04/2018 – Threats From All Sides Push Walmart and Humana Closer Together; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CAPITAL – “URGES” KINDRED BOARD & MANAGEMENT TO EVALUATE, RECONSTITUTE THEMSELVES WITH NEW MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Humana Specialty Pharmacy Wins Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES; 27/03/2018 – Delaware Court Denies Brigade Capital Motion to Enjoin Vote on Kindred Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 27/03/2018 – HUMANA AB HUMAN.ST – WINS PROCUREMENT OF RETIREMENT HOME IN STOCKHOLM

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 409,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.42M, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $66.78. About 554,170 shares traded or 0.18% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Announces High Olefins Yield FCC Collaboration with TechnipFMC – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Nayara Energy Limited – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace Acquires the Business of Rive Technology, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace to Present at Credit Suisse 2019 Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40M for 18.15 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.85 million shares to 4.85M shares, valued at $679.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. La Force Andrew Hudson III had bought 4,000 shares worth $276,160 on Thursday, August 1. Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Friday, August 2.

