Tekla Capital Management Boosted Holding in Exelixis (EXEL) as Shares Rose; Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Holder Selz Capital Has Cut Holding by $1.23 Million

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 452,615 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.66M, down from 482,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 147,205 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 15/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE’S KWOK COMMENTS ON SYDNEY PANEL; 17/04/2018 – Moab: Review Should Include Termination of Costly Management Services Pact, Spinoff of Assets or Sale of Macquarie; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Reaffirms 2018 EBITDA Guidance of $690 M to $720 M; 02/05/2018 – Moab Partners Responds to Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.’s Investor Presentation; 18/04/2018 – New York hedge fund takes aim at MIC; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Believes Reconstituted Macquarie Board Is Required to Ensure Best Interests of Holders; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Says It Has Engaged With Moab Capital on Numerous Occasions; 17/04/2018 – MOAB SAYS CALLS FOR REVIEW AT MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 339,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 678,467 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, up from 339,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 2.97M shares traded or 20.65% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 02/05/2018 – Exelixis and Invenra Enter Into Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Biologics to Treat Cancer; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice Pres, Strategy; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 10/04/2018 – Exelixis at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 23/03/2018 – lpsen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the First-Line Treatment of Adults with Intermediate- or Poor- Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 09/04/2018 – $EXEL –

