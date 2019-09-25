Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) and Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) compete with each other in the Property Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch Co. 17 9.50 N/A 0.11 165.45 Paramount Group Inc. 14 4.04 N/A 0.05 282.24

Table 1 highlights Tejon Ranch Co. and Paramount Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Paramount Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Tejon Ranch Co. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Tejon Ranch Co. is currently more affordable than Paramount Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch Co. 0.00% 0.7% 0.6% Paramount Group Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Tejon Ranch Co. has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Paramount Group Inc.’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tejon Ranch Co. and Paramount Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch Co. 0 0 0 0.00 Paramount Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Paramount Group Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 60.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Tejon Ranch Co. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.6% of Paramount Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 16% are Tejon Ranch Co.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Paramount Group Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tejon Ranch Co. 4.28% 5.83% 6.01% -0.7% -21.05% 11.76% Paramount Group Inc. -0.43% -0.79% -5.01% -3.29% -7.86% 10.11%

For the past year Tejon Ranch Co. has stronger performance than Paramount Group Inc.

Summary

Tejon Ranch Co. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Paramount Group Inc.

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The company operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment is involved in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings; construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. Its activities also include communications leases and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, 1 motel, an antique shop, and the United States Postal Service facility; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment consists of oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement, and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,649 acres, almonds in 1,683 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. This segment also manages farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and periodically leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services, such as grazing leases and filming. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate firm that invests in Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.