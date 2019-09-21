Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Shareholder Towerview Has Upped Position by $316,272 as Shares Rose; Legacy Capital Partners Has Cut Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (APU) Stake as Stock Declined

Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int (APU) by 54.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $279,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP Unit LP Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU)

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 19,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 3.69M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.26M, up from 3.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Tejon Ranch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 124,218 shares traded or 73.73% up from the average. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc holds 500 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 6,526 shares or 0% of the stock. 54,260 are held by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.04% or 4.13 million shares in its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 65,059 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 182,084 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 219,967 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 30,518 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Gamco Et Al, New York-based fund reported 11,500 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Pinnacle Associate Ltd stated it has 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 3,542 shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 59,693 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $2.30 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $16,200 was made by TOWERVIEW LLC on Wednesday, May 29.

Towerview Llc, which manages about $175.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 48,718 shares to 180,292 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.