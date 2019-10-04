Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) and Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Contrasting side by side

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) and Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have been rivals in the Property Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch Co. 17 0.00 19.84M 0.11 165.45 Newmark Group Inc. 9 0.79 149.29M 0.61 16.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tejon Ranch Co. and Newmark Group Inc. Newmark Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tejon Ranch Co. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Tejon Ranch Co.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch Co. 116,023,391.81% 0.7% 0.6% Newmark Group Inc. 1,642,354,235.42% 21.8% 2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tejon Ranch Co. are 5.5 and 5.1 respectively. Its competitor Newmark Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Tejon Ranch Co. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Newmark Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.2% of Tejon Ranch Co. shares and 65.3% of Newmark Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 16% of Tejon Ranch Co. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of Newmark Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tejon Ranch Co. 4.28% 5.83% 6.01% -0.7% -21.05% 11.76% Newmark Group Inc. -0.3% 7.88% 13.99% -3.8% -28.55% 22.94%

For the past year Tejon Ranch Co.’s stock price has smaller growth than Newmark Group Inc.

Summary

Newmark Group Inc. beats Tejon Ranch Co. on 9 of the 13 factors.

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The company operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment is involved in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings; construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. Its activities also include communications leases and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, 1 motel, an antique shop, and the United States Postal Service facility; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment consists of oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement, and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,649 acres, almonds in 1,683 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. This segment also manages farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and periodically leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services, such as grazing leases and filming. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, which consist of investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and loan servicing; and diligence and underwriting and government sponsored entity lending. The company's occupier services and products comprise tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration, and facilities management. It serves occupiers/real estate tenants, owners/landlords, and developers of real estate in the United States; and corporations and institutional investors internationally. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of BGC Partners, Inc.