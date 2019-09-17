Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) is a company in the Property Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Tejon Ranch Co.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.06% of all Property Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16% of Tejon Ranch Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.95% of all Property Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Tejon Ranch Co. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch Co. 0.00% 0.70% 0.60% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Tejon Ranch Co. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch Co. N/A 17 165.45 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

Tejon Ranch Co. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Tejon Ranch Co. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Tejon Ranch Co. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch Co. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.80 2.67

As a group, Property Management companies have a potential upside of 156.12%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tejon Ranch Co. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tejon Ranch Co. 4.28% 5.83% 6.01% -0.7% -21.05% 11.76% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year Tejon Ranch Co. has weaker performance than Tejon Ranch Co.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tejon Ranch Co. are 5.5 and 5.1. Competitively, Tejon Ranch Co.’s rivals have 5.56 and 5.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tejon Ranch Co.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tejon Ranch Co.

Risk & Volatility

Tejon Ranch Co. is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.93. Competitively, Tejon Ranch Co.’s peers’ beta is 1.20 which is 19.86% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tejon Ranch Co. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tejon Ranch Co.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The company operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment is involved in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings; construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. Its activities also include communications leases and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, 1 motel, an antique shop, and the United States Postal Service facility; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment consists of oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement, and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,649 acres, almonds in 1,683 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. This segment also manages farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and periodically leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services, such as grazing leases and filming. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.