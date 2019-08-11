Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) and CKX Lands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Contrasting side by side

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) and CKX Lands Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) have been rivals in the Property Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch Co. 18 9.63 N/A 0.11 165.45 CKX Lands Inc. 10 17.49 N/A 0.20 52.18

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CKX Lands Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Tejon Ranch Co. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Tejon Ranch Co. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than CKX Lands Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tejon Ranch Co. and CKX Lands Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch Co. 0.00% 0.7% 0.6% CKX Lands Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Tejon Ranch Co.’s 0.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. CKX Lands Inc.’s 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.49 beta.

Liquidity

Tejon Ranch Co.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. On the competitive side is, CKX Lands Inc. which has a 30.7 Current Ratio and a 30.7 Quick Ratio. CKX Lands Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tejon Ranch Co.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Tejon Ranch Co. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.7% of CKX Lands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 16% of Tejon Ranch Co.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are CKX Lands Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tejon Ranch Co. 4.28% 5.83% 6.01% -0.7% -21.05% 11.76% CKX Lands Inc. 6.53% 2.8% -8.62% -3.02% 2.8% -0.29%

For the past year Tejon Ranch Co. had bullish trend while CKX Lands Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

CKX Lands Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Tejon Ranch Co.

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The company operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment is involved in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings; construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. Its activities also include communications leases and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, 1 motel, an antique shop, and the United States Postal Service facility; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment consists of oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement, and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,649 acres, almonds in 1,683 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. This segment also manages farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and periodically leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services, such as grazing leases and filming. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

CKX Lands, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting. It owns approximately 14,326 net acres of land comprising 10,612 net acres of timber lands; 2,576 net acres of agriculture lands; and 944 net acres of marsh lands, as well as 194 net acres of land that is located in metropolitan areas. The company was formerly known as Calcasieu Real Estate & Oil Co., Inc. and changed its name to CKX Lands, Inc. in May 2005. CKX Lands, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Lake Charles, Louisiana.