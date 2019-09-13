Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) and American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Contrasting side by side

As Property Management companies, Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) and American Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:ARL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch Co. 17 10.56 N/A 0.11 165.45 American Realty Investors Inc. 13 2.56 N/A 10.47 1.50

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tejon Ranch Co. and American Realty Investors Inc. American Realty Investors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tejon Ranch Co. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Tejon Ranch Co. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than American Realty Investors Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch Co. 0.00% 0.7% 0.6% American Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 87.9% 15.3%

Risk & Volatility

Tejon Ranch Co. has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Realty Investors Inc.’s beta is 0.47 which is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tejon Ranch Co. and American Realty Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.2% and 86.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 16% of Tejon Ranch Co.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.42% of American Realty Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tejon Ranch Co. 4.28% 5.83% 6.01% -0.7% -21.05% 11.76% American Realty Investors Inc. -3.26% 10.47% 14.58% 19.73% -17.18% 30.24%

For the past year Tejon Ranch Co.’s stock price has smaller growth than American Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

Tejon Ranch Co. beats on 6 of the 10 factors American Realty Investors Inc.

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The company operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment is involved in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings; construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. Its activities also include communications leases and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, 1 motel, an antique shop, and the United States Postal Service facility; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment consists of oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement, and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,649 acres, almonds in 1,683 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. This segment also manages farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and periodically leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services, such as grazing leases and filming. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.