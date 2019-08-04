Tegna (TGNA) to pay $0.07 on Oct 1, 2019; Orchid Island Capital (ORC)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 33 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 25 trimmed and sold equity positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 15.97 million shares, down from 16.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Orchid Island Capital Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 19 Increased: 21 New Position: 12.

Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) is expected to pay $0.07 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:TGNA) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Tegna Inc’s current price of $15.00 translates into 0.47% yield. Tegna Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 1.91M shares traded. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has risen 37.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGNA News: 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q Net $55.2M; 09/04/2018 – TEGNA’s Premion Launches Premion Audience Selects Data Management Platform for Advertisers; 25/04/2018 – TEGNA INC TGNA.N : STEPHENS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – DJ TEGNA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGNA); 09/05/2018 – Gannett to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 33C; 15/05/2018 – TEGNA Foundation Announces First Round of 2018 Media Grants; 06/03/2018 Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q Rev $502.1M; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA Expects 2Q Revenue Growth in MId-Single Digits

More notable recent Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Orchid Island Capital to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Orchid Island Capital plans capital raise; shares slump 4.0% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Orchid Island Capital Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Prices 7M Share Offering at $6.55/Sh – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Cetera Advisors Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. for 185,170 shares. Indexiq Advisors Llc owns 272,615 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Concorde Asset Management Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 10,085 shares. The New York-based United Asset Strategies Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 42,400 shares.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $343.61 million. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 1.45 million shares traded or 132.03% up from the average. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) has declined 23.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ORC News: 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED GAAP NET LOSS OF $0.31 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Orchid Island Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORC); 04/05/2018 – Resource America Inc. Exits Position in Orchid Island; 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 OF $8.09; 16/05/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2018 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island; 12/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces April 2018 Monthly Dividend and March 31, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 26/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 08/03/2018 Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2018 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. The firm operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It has a 7.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT.

Among 4 analysts covering TEGNA Inc (NYSE:TGNA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TEGNA Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Barrington. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Noble Financial. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Friday, March 8. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Noble Financial with “Buy”. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Evercore upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $18 target in Monday, March 25 report.