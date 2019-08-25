Tegna (TGNA) to pay $0.07 on Oct 1, 2019; BANNERMAN RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (BNNLF) Sellers Decreased By 30.97% Their Shorts

BANNERMAN RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNNLF) had a decrease of 30.97% in short interest. BNNLF’s SI was 414,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 30.97% from 599,700 shares previously. With 186,600 avg volume, 2 days are for BANNERMAN RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNNLF)’s short sellers to cover BNNLF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0285. About 10,000 shares traded. Bannerman Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BNNLF) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) is expected to pay $0.07 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:TGNA) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Tegna Inc's current price of $14.23 translates into 0.49% yield. Tegna Inc's dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 1.74 million shares traded. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has risen 37.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGNA News: 26/04/2018 – Correcting and Replacing Press Release: TEGNA Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Re-election of Board Members and Say on Pay at Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Gannett to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/05/2018 – For the First Time in More Than 30 Years, a Flag Will Be Placed at Every Fort Snelling National Cemetery Headstone; 25/04/2018 – TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q Rev $502.1M; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA Expects 2Q Revenue Growth in MId-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Tegna CDS Widens 17 Bps; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q OPER REV. $502.1M

Another recent and important Bannerman Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:BNNLF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Bannerman Resources: This Microcap Provides The Most Leverage For A Uranium Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2017.

Bannerman Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Namibia, Southern Africa. The company has market cap of $28.67 million. The companyÂ’s principal property is its 95% -owned Etango Project located in the Erongo uranium mining region of Namibia. It currently has negative earnings.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company has market cap of $3.08 billion. The firm operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It has a 7.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT.

Among 5 analysts covering TEGNA Inc (NYSE:TGNA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. TEGNA Inc has $18 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $17.40’s average target is 22.28% above currents $14.23 stock price. TEGNA Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Noble Financial. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Noble Financial with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Barrington maintained TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) rating on Friday, March 8. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $17 target. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.