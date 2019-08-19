Tegna (TGNA) to pay $0.07 on Oct 1, 2019; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)

Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) is expected to pay $0.07 on Oct 1, 2019. (NYSE:TGNA) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Tegna Inc’s current price of $15.00 translates into 0.47% yield. Tegna Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 10.21% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 3.96M shares traded or 73.52% up from the average. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has risen 37.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGNA News: 08/05/2018 – TEGNA Expects 2Q Revenue Growth in MId-Single Digits; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q Net $55.2M; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q OPER REV. $502.1M; 10/04/2018 – TEGNA Names Kurt Rao Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 09/04/2018 – Tegna CDS Widens 17 Bps; 25/04/2018 – TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Correcting and Replacing Press Release: TEGNA Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Re-election of Board Members and Say on Pay at Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Among 2 analysts covering Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Greenbrier Companies has $62 highest and $3400 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 92.49% above currents $23.03 stock price. Greenbrier Companies had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research. See The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) latest ratings:

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, makes, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $748.10 million. The Company’s Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. It has a 11.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and makes railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.25 million shares or 7.14% less from 32.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Daiwa Gp has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 32,800 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 1.16 million shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,915 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 11,194 shares. 8,856 were reported by Mirae Asset Invs Ltd. Quantbot Tech Lp owns 14,800 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.01% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 21,552 shares. Arrowgrass (Us) Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Fmr has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 12,387 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Advisors L P has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company reported 529,488 shares stake.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. The firm operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It has a 7.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT.

Among 4 analysts covering TEGNA Inc (NYSE:TGNA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TEGNA Inc has $18 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 16.67% above currents $15 stock price. TEGNA Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 25 by Evercore. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Barrington. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barrington. Noble Financial maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Noble Financial given on Wednesday, February 27.