TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Reaches $15.84 After 8.00% Up Move; Nucor (NUE)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

The stock of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 1.67 million shares traded. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has risen 48.64% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.21% the S&P500.

Nucor Corp (NUE) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 281 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 231 sold and reduced their stock positions in Nucor Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 227.36 million shares, down from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nucor Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 204 Increased: 199 New Position: 82.

Analysts await TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. TGNA’s profit will be $71.40M for 12.00 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by TEGNA Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company has market cap of $3.43 billion. The firm operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It has a 8.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 37.68% or $0.78 from last year’s $2.07 per share. NUE’s profit will be $389.43M for 10.72 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.77% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 877,205 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.69 billion. It operates in three divisions: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. It has a 6.94 P/E ratio. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

