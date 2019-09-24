TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Reaches $15.43 After 6.00% Up Move; Home Federal Bancorp Of Louisiana (HFBL)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Home Federal Bancorp Inc Of Louisiana (HFBL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 4 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 6 sold and decreased stock positions in Home Federal Bancorp Inc Of Louisiana. The investment managers in our database now hold: 307,026 shares, down from 317,915 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Home Federal Bancorp Inc Of Louisiana in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

The stock of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.43. About 896,873 shares traded. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has risen 37.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.97% the S&P500.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding firm for Home Federal Bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $62.15 million. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. It has a 13.47 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana for 38,329 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 121,000 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 0.26% invested in the company for 65,471 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 13,461 shares.

It closed at $33.67 lastly. It is down 22.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering TEGNA Inc (NYSE:TGNA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TEGNA Inc has $18 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 13.42% above currents $15.43 stock price. TEGNA Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Evercore.

Analysts await TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to report earnings on November, 7 before the open. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TGNA’s profit will be $60.66 million for 13.78 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by TEGNA Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

