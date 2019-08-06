TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Reaches $14.69 After 5.00% Down Move; Moelis & Company Class A (MC) SI Increased By 22.72%

The stock of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 1.02M shares traded. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has risen 37.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGNA News: 26/04/2018 – TEGNA Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Re-election of Board Members and Say on Pay at Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 33C; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/05/2018 – TEGNA 1Q EPS 25c; 15/05/2018 – TEGNA Foundation Announces First Round of 2018 Media Grants; 06/03/2018 Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 09/04/2018 – Tegna CDS Widens 17 BpsThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $3.18 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $13.96 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TGNA worth $158.85M less.

Moelis & Company Class A (NYSE:MC) had an increase of 22.72% in short interest. MC’s SI was 1.40M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.72% from 1.14M shares previously. With 595,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Moelis & Company Class A (NYSE:MC)’s short sellers to cover MC’s short positions. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 83,334 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Net $33.3M; 03/04/2018 – La Colombe Said to Hire Moelis in Bid for $1 Billion Valuation; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND USING SERVICES OF M&A SPECIALIST MOELIS; 03/04/2018 – LA COLOMBE SAID TO HIRE MOELIS TO EXPLORE FUNDRAISING OPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – Moelis hires industry veteran Martin Houston to chair energy group; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director; 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR

Among 4 analysts covering Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Moelis & Co has $50 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 29.66% above currents $33.55 stock price. Moelis & Co had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by JMP Securities. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 31 by Wood. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MC in report on Monday, July 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moelis & Company to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on July 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. The firm advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. It has a 14.41 P/E ratio. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational firms, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

More notable recent TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tegna -1.9% after Q2 report tops expectations – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Such Is Life: How TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 55% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KARE 11 Announces New Original Podcast Project NYSE:TGNA – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TEGNA Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Cars.com Hits The Skids – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. The firm operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It has a 7.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT.