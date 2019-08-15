TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Reaches $13.77 After 7.00% Up Move; Lmr Partners Llp Has Increased Dominion Energy (D) Holding By $1.75 Million

Lmr Partners Llp increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 483.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp acquired 23,016 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 27,773 shares with $2.13M value, up from 4,757 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $61.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.35. About 1.02M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020

The stock of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 1.21 million shares traded. TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has risen 37.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGNA News: 09/04/2018 – TEGNA’s Premion Launches Premion Audience Selects Data Management Platform for Advertisers; 23/05/2018 – For the First Time in More Than 30 Years, a Flag Will Be Placed at Every Fort Snelling National Cemetery Headstone; 26/04/2018 – TEGNA Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Re-election of Board Members and Say on Pay at Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 26/04/2018 – Correcting and Replacing Press Release: TEGNA Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Re-election of Board Members and Say on Pay at Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Tegna CDS Widens 17 Bps; 09/04/2018 – TEGNA’s Premion Launches Premion Audience Selects Data Management Platform for Advertisers; 20/04/2018 – DJ TEGNA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGNA); 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference TomorrowThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $2.97 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $14.73 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TGNA worth $207.76M more.

Among 4 analysts covering TEGNA Inc (NYSE:TGNA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TEGNA Inc has $18 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 27.09% above currents $13.77 stock price. TEGNA Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Noble Financial. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Noble Financial maintained TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Noble Financial has “Buy” rating and $14.5 target. Guggenheim maintained the shares of TGNA in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Barrington maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The firm operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It has a 7.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 4.26% above currents $76.35 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Wolfe Research. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability holds 104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William Il owns 52,419 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 3,290 were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Smart Portfolios Lc, Washington-based fund reported 408 shares. California-based Ww Invsts has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amica Mutual Insurance Com invested in 0.21% or 21,679 shares. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 2.19 million shares. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 23,963 shares. Private Tru Co Na invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Conning Inc holds 45,373 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 17,469 shares. 19.04M were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Company. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,700 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 743 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields & Co Limited Co stated it has 2,668 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock.