TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Broadcasting – TV company, TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TEGNA Inc. has 98.48% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 70.34% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand TEGNA Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.85% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has TEGNA Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA Inc. 1,340,092,470.28% 33.50% 8.10% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares TEGNA Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA Inc. 202.89M 15 7.85 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

TEGNA Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for TEGNA Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.00 2.64

$17 is the average price target of TEGNA Inc., with a potential upside of 15.72%. The competitors have a potential upside of 93.34%. Based on the data shown earlier, TEGNA Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TEGNA Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TEGNA Inc. -0.13% -0.2% -4.04% 30.16% 37.97% 39.74% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year TEGNA Inc. has stronger performance than TEGNA Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TEGNA Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, TEGNA Inc.’s competitors have 2.15 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. TEGNA Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TEGNA Inc.

Risk and Volatility

TEGNA Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TEGNA Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.27 which is 27.27% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TEGNA Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors TEGNA Inc.’s competitors beat TEGNA Inc.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. Its marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT. The company provides a range of marketing solutions, including search, e-mail, targeted banner, and social reputation management through owned and third-party services. TEGNA operates CareerBuilder, which provides human capital solutions, such as employment data and labor market analysis software, talent management software, and other advertising and recruitment solutions; G/O Digital that provides digital marketing services for local businesses; Premion, an OTT local advertising network; and Hatch, a centralized marketing resource. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.