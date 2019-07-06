Tegean Capital Management Upped Keycorp New (KEY) Holding by $1.31 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Hollencrest Securities Lifted Position

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 87,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, up from 362,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 5.72 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE CONTINUES TO PLAN FOR ANNUAL DIVIDEND INCREASES; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 12/04/2018 – Apple has gone green; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 24/04/2018 – US investigates telecom carriers, industry organization over alleged eSIM collusion after Apple’s complaint, sources say

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings invested in 842,696 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 0.15% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.10M shares. Synovus Financial reported 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Weiss Multi stated it has 220,000 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc holds 0.42% or 667,158 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Sunbelt Inc reported 0.15% stake. Raymond James And Associates owns 1.01M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 270 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 98,861 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 40,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alaska Permanent Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,157 shares. Torray Ltd Liability holds 120,367 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio. Company Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 2.09% or 623,032 shares. Thomasville Fincl Bank owns 107,049 shares for 3.75% of their portfolio. Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,296 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ledyard Natl Bank has invested 3.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 6,753 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Co has 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Family Cap Tru reported 22,893 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Country Tru Bank stated it has 4.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Addenda Capital has 63,334 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Harvest Mngmt Lc reported 0.92% stake. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd reported 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International B (BNDX) by 6,629 shares to 40,629 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 34,993 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,757 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Etf (SLY).