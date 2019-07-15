Tegean Capital Management Stake in Micron Technology (MU) Trimmed as Market Value Declined; Johnston Asset Management Stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Has Upped as Share Value Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 25.67M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.66. About 357,971 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy; 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publica; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News: Micron Likes China; General Mills Looks Soggy – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMD Stock Is a Proven Winner â€” Donâ€™t Bet Against It for Too Long – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Biggest China Winners Among US Chipmakers – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: MYL, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.21M shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Apriem Advisors has 8,889 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Co has 0.25% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 6,265 shares. Financial Architects reported 200 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.14% or 218,092 shares. Srb Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Braun Stacey Associates has 198,555 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP accumulated 182,651 shares. Hartford Investment Management Co invested in 210,211 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 41,500 were accumulated by Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited. Synovus Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 59,632 shares.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 50,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 11,930 shares to 22,940 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,455 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.