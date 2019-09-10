Tegean Capital Management Stake in Micron Technology (MU) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; Sandy Spring Bank Has Lowered Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $529,356 as Stock Value Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 11.72 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 2,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 33,228 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 36,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $177.6. About 450,408 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,525 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,300 shares. 51,000 were accumulated by Estabrook Cap Mgmt. M&T Natl Bank Corporation owns 0.18% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 187,405 shares. Barbara Oil Com holds 2.66% or 24,000 shares in its portfolio. Td Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 15 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation owns 209 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt reported 1.06% stake. Kingdon Management Limited Com stated it has 151,980 shares or 3.8% of all its holdings. Randolph owns 71,330 shares. 154,776 are held by Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corporation. South Street Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 1,700 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited reported 124,160 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap owns 82,538 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 0.31% or 142,600 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,817 shares to 23,460 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc A (NYSE:V) by 2,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Index Fund (IJR).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Norfolk Southern to present at Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “August Rail Data Remains Weak, In Line with July – Stephens – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $722.81M for 16.09 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.84% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pnc Fin Ser Group Inc reported 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 27,085 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 77,535 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Goldman Sachs Group reported 7.38M shares stake. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 91,333 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Co has 18,299 shares. Gideon Advisors accumulated 79,942 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 820,326 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Limited Com invested in 366,457 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Mngmt Assoc reported 7,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wafra holds 0.54% or 375,253 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.41 million for 29.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A ‘Better-Than-Feared’ Micron Technology – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “China says new digital currency will be similar to Facebook’s Libra – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron Technology Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Bull Case Looks Dicey for Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.