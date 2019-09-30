Tegean Capital Management Stake in Citigroup (C) Lowered by $7.70 Million; As Sprint (S) Market Valuation Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Lifted Position by $2.87 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.39. About 3.25 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 06/04/2018 – CBS Nominates Former Citigroup Chairman and Time Warner CEO Richard Parsons to Board; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 21/05/2018 – CITI, SEARS EXTEND CO-BRAND & PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD DEAL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 17.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 478,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 3.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.36 million, up from 2.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 8.16 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 26/04/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Sprint parent may make big bet in mega-IPO of Tesla competitor; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint’s ‘B+’ IDR on Positive Watch on Proposed T-Mobile Transaction; 17/05/2018 – Sprint Launches IoT Factory for Internet of Things Solution; 10/04/2018 – CNET: T-Mobile and Sprint restart merger talks … again; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Sprint T-Mobile merger; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Rev $8.08B; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Aqua America, Inc.’s (NYSE:WTR) 3.8% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does On Deck Capital, Inc.’s (NYSE:ONDK) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WTS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:ALSN) 1.3% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank Association Oh holds 89,528 shares. Csat Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,376 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability reported 11,501 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Boothbay Fund Management Lc has 0.36% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 415,000 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Lc has invested 0.69% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Architects holds 6,425 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 133 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Cibc State Bank Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 116,892 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,000 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 30,806 shares to 497,803 shares, valued at $66.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 224,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87M shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.