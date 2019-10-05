Tegean Capital Management Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Decreased by $7.70 Million; Evolution Petroleum Corporatio (EPM) Stock Price Declined While River Road Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00 million, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – DUBAI’S NOOR BANK IS SAID TO PICK CITI, DEUTSCHE BANK FOR SUKUK; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Institutional Clients Group Rev $9.85B; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table)

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corporatio (EPM) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 161,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The institutional investor held 778,709 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 617,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 151,803 shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls After Weak ISM Data – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi creates new innovation role in institutional clients group – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44 billion for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks has 8,605 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capstone Invest Llc invested in 0.03% or 55,581 shares. Phocas reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 34,165 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 8,109 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Quaker Capital Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7.91% or 278,255 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,523 shares. Payden & Rygel owns 1.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 254,900 shares. Capital Ok has 0.98% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 282,548 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt has 12,230 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 8,682 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters reported 4,829 shares. The Illinois-based Harris Ltd Partnership has invested 4.66% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eulav Asset has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Overbrook Management reported 7.54% stake.

More news for Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “20 High-Dividend Stocks With Too Much Cash to Count – Investorplace.com” on May 18, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Evolution Petroleum Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Discloses Year-end Reserves and Fiscal Fourth Quarter Volumes, and Announces Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 12, 2019 is yet another important article.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csg Systems International Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 368,263 shares to 802,816 shares, valued at $39.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc. by 500,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,315 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporati (NYSE:OXY).