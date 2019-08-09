Tegean Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) as Market Value Declined; Holder Tieton Capital Management Has Increased Zagg (ZAGG) Stake

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 81,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 534,170 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 452,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.82M market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 1.38M shares traded or 103.55% up from the average. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zagg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAGG); 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC QTRLY NET SALES OF $176.9 MLN, A 54% INCREASE COMPARED TO $114.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q EPS 24c; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $550 MLN TO $570 MLN; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 225,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 7.18M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 01/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Expects 10-Year Yield Below 2.5% by Year End (Video); 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY LOAN GROWTH SLOWED DUE TO RISING RATES, PREPAYMENTS, LESS PRODUCTION DUE TO PLATFORM SHIFT -CFO; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PAY PACKAGE W/96% IN FAVOR; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Income Securities, Inc. Declares a Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Income Securities Inc. Announces Approval of Reorganization

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Management has invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Markston Intl Ltd has 213,191 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0.22% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 198,565 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 745,088 shares. Insight 2811 stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Lc holds 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 4,609 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab stated it has 342,668 shares. New England Mgmt stated it has 11,275 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fiduciary Tru Co has 0.09% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 81,020 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Putnam Invs Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.33 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc reported 610 shares. 101.39M were reported by Vanguard Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Assocs Inc invested in 3 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 56,407 shares. Ajo LP holds 0% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 105,310 shares. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 28,977 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 0.18% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) or 93,362 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Us State Bank De invested in 0% or 13,219 shares. 135,736 were reported by Invesco. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Com reported 32,455 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.17% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Victory Cap Mgmt has 18,800 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd owns 22,704 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment invested in 0% or 42,600 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 23,659 shares.