Tegean Capital Management Raised Its Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Stake; United Bancshares (UBOH) Sentiment Is 0.8

United Bancshares Inc (UBOH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 4 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 5 sold and reduced holdings in United Bancshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 586,406 shares, up from 566,133 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding United Bancshares Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tegean Capital Management Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Tegean Capital Management Llc holds 200,000 shares with $8.27 million value, up from 150,000 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc (Call) now has $47.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.22% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 18.01M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Comerica National Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 205,826 shares. Shine Advisory Svcs reported 10,817 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.06% or 890,454 shares. Zwj Counsel holds 1.44% or 423,964 shares. Delta Capital Management Limited Liability holds 1.89% or 70,920 shares in its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson invested in 20,832 shares. Bluefin Trading accumulated 229,144 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 469,433 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. John G Ullman & Assocs accumulated 8,685 shares. 199 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Swiss Fincl Bank invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 8.37 million are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sun Life Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,923 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 6.09% above currents $42.89 stock price. Micron had 44 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. J.P. Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, March 21. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $64 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Sunday, June 23. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Rosenblatt. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Rosenblatt.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.97% of its portfolio in United Bancshares, Inc. for 303,888 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 57,500 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 43,930 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Acadian Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,197 shares.

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products for individuals, businesses, and communities. The company has market cap of $61.65 million. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings and money market, demand deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 7.42 P/E ratio. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans.

