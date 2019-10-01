Tegean Capital Management Raised Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stake by $835,800 as Market Value Declined; As Macys (M) Market Value Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Cut Position by $2.32 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 71.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 110,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 44,034 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $945,000, down from 154,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 9.46 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 13/04/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Launches a Review of Its $500 Million U.S. Media Business; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO SEES COMP SALES ON OWNED, LICENSED BASIS TO INCREASE 1 PCT TO 2 PCT FOR FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Barington Adds Ashland Global, Cuts Macy’s: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – TOTAL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM A 1 PERCENT DECLINE TO A .5 PERCENT INCREASE IN FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s CFO Karen Hoguet to Retire; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s longtime CFO Karen Hoguet to retire next year; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Macy’s Surprise Earnings; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10 million, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 357,452 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 372% – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 279,868 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 9,579 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 32,729 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.1% stake. Diamond Hill Capital Management invested in 108,036 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 10.10 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Millennium Ltd stated it has 3.47 million shares. Nfc Investments Ltd has 4.98% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 415,148 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0% or 4,708 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.22% or 200,000 shares. Kahn Brothers Gru Incorporated De holds 0.01% or 1.57M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 5,989 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 425,316 shares stake. Nomura Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 110,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.27 per share. M’s profit will be $12.36M for 97.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 10,238 shares to 11,991 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 24,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Macy’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:M) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macy’s to close historic store – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Macy’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:M) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 8×8 (NYSE:EGHT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.