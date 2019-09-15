Tegean Capital Management Position in Air Lease (AL) Lowered by $3.18 Million; Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Lifted Its Position in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by $532,467

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 77,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34 million, down from 327,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 728,719 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 4,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24,305 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, up from 19,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37; 18/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Lebovitz Says Nafta Is More Concerning Than China-U.S. Trade Tensions (Video); 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Alternatives ETF Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY; 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.76 million for 8.15 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 99,432 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Garrison Bradford & Associates reported 23,350 shares. Provident Invest reported 5.61% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). First Tru Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 292,028 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 19,395 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 1.17 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 94,044 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested in 0% or 94 shares. Barton Invest accumulated 3.41% or 552,260 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2.32 million shares. Moreover, Cwm Llc has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Aperio Grp Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 403,898 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa owns 111,492 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. General American Investors has invested 1.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 7.56M shares. Voya Inv holds 3.53M shares. Windsor Capital Management Lc invested in 13,265 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Aldebaran Fincl, Tennessee-based fund reported 9,750 shares. Foster Motley Incorporated reported 1.45% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 0.67% or 873,577 shares. Parkside State Bank invested in 0.5% or 13,930 shares. 117,971 are owned by Dsc Advsr Ltd Partnership. The New York-based Maltese Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sarasin And Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.69 million shares or 3.29% of all its holdings. Odey Asset accumulated 0.58% or 61,040 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Com accumulated 37,087 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 39,590 shares.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $298.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 23,081 shares to 37,209 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,676 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV).