Tegean Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) by $814,800 as Stock Price Declined; Ci Investments Has Lowered Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $1.25 Million as Stock Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 6.95M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 27,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.82M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.65B for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $334.85M for 10.88 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. STEINOUR STEPHEN D had bought 18,000 shares worth $240,019 on Friday, May 17.

