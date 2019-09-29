Tegean Capital Management Lowered Its Air Lease (AL) Stake by $3.18 Million; Centene (CNC) Stake Held by Cortland Associates Inc

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 77,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34 million, down from 327,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 504,636 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL)

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 169,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 804,997 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21M, up from 635,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.68 million shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Incorporated owns 2.78 million shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 111,511 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc owns 47,841 shares. Barton Management holds 552,260 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 1.17M shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 30,149 shares. Cap Investors accumulated 5.77 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company has 70,217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments accumulated 20,884 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 606,212 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 200 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 9,298 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Motco invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AL’s profit will be $150.77M for 7.78 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A321-200neo LR Aircraft to Air Astana – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Lease Deserves Its Due – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Lease Corp.: A Great Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Air Lease Corporation’s (NYSE:AL) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 10,778 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 8,881 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1.22M shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 68,400 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.50 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 42,591 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Connecticut-based Sivik Glob Healthcare Ltd has invested 0.76% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 39,098 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 77,188 shares. 3,713 are held by Ent Service. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 370,471 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 351,999 were accumulated by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Somerset Trust Communication invested in 0.42% or 15,612 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $632.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 3,474 shares to 247,913 shares, valued at $39.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 4,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,161 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).