Tegean Capital Management Lowered Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position by $2.60 Million; Stock Rose; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding Has Lifted by Shaker Investments Llc

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 14,281 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 8,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 1.73 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 15/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – MICROSEMI DEAL CLOSE REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPROVAL BY TAIWAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.12. About 811,259 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $150.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,980 shares to 32,107 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,657 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.56M for 7.25 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.