Tegean Capital Management Increases Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP); Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Share Value Rose While Skylands Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $937,250

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 890,731 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 4,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 28,525 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56M, down from 32,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $268.24. About 527,218 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79 million for 19.49 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $727.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 80,620 shares to 317,891 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 101,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Lovesac Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 487,746 are owned by Eagle Asset Management Inc. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Fiduciary Tru has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,296 shares. 304,306 are held by First Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Lipe Dalton has 8,484 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Communication accumulated 0.08% or 59,766 shares. Kistler has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Salem Inv Counselors Inc owns 13,490 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Tru Invest owns 1,950 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.1% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 3,100 shares. Cibc Asset reported 6,438 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 1,903 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 8,114 shares. Blackrock accumulated 3.90M shares.

