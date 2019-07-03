Tegean Capital Management Increases Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP); As Owens Ill (OI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Adirondack Research & Management Decreased Holding

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 712,077 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES; 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces MOFCOM Review Of Its Acquisition Of Microsemi Under Simplified Procedure; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR A $3.0 BLN TERM LOAN FACILITY

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 27,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 267,279 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, down from 294,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 398,366 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 6.79% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 09/03/2018 – Officer Connors Disposes 523 Of Owens-Illinois Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial reported 272,437 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 22 shares. 48,996 are owned by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). 23,541 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 5,700 shares. Systematic Fincl L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 63,570 shares. Contrarius Investment owns 1.52M shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Boyar Asset Mgmt holds 0.33% or 22,974 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Bokf Na reported 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Fort LP has 1,092 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OI’s profit will be $119.54M for 5.69 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Goelzer Invest Management accumulated 4,448 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 3,400 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 817,000 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 99 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Captrust Fincl Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 66,898 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 3,519 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trust Department Mb Commercial Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 397 shares. 54,917 are owned by Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has 3,953 shares. Sunbelt Securities reported 5,096 shares. Covington Mgmt holds 0.03% or 5,160 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.04% stake.

