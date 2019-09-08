Tegean Capital Management Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (MS); Citigroup (C) Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Decreased Position as Share Price Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 225,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 6.86M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 02/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Advance 13% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 22/05/2018 – Former Morgan Stanley and JAForlines Global Executives Launch TPW Investment Management (TPWIM), An ETF-Based Investment Soluti; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS SEE MORE OF THE SAME THIS YEAR WITH REGARDS TO BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AS HAS BEEN SEEN IN LAST FEW YEARS – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – BAJAJ FINANCE LTD BJFN.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500 RUPEES FROM 2000 RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Gorman Tempers Euphoria After Morgan Stanley’s Record Quarter; 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zezas on the Future of Nafta (Video); 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS CONSOLIDATION WILL BE PART OF SOLUTION IN ASSET MANAGEMENT SECTOR OVER NEXT YEARS IN TERMS OF TAKING OUT EXCESS CAPACITY – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/04/2018 – Ramsay Health Care Price Tagret Cut 1.7% to A$59.00/Share by Morgan Stanley

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 215,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.17 million, down from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 21/05/2018 – EMEA IPOs Up 52% in 2018, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 20/03/2018 – Libor-OIS Blowout Has Citigroup Eyeing More Negative Effects; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup fined $7.3m by Hong Kong watchdog for IPO failings; 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 1,763 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Albion Group Ut reported 36,396 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 11,000 shares stake. Wealthcare Management Lc holds 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 1,630 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Tru accumulated 86,063 shares or 0.4% of the stock. North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.58% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.12% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0.31% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 634,557 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Miles Capital Incorporated has 6,359 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 167,567 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Com holds 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 9,384 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34B for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 39,360 shares to 144,762 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp/China (NASDAQ:SINA) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).