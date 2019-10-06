Tegean Capital Management Increases Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP); Ycg Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.20 Million as Stock Rose

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 8,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 107,179 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.42M, up from 98,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 1.21 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 17/05/2018 – Dealbook: China, Signaling Thaw With U.S. Over Trade, Approves Toshiba Microchip Deal; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Exits Valvoline, Cuts Microchip; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 98,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,575 shares. Ancora Advsrs, a Us-based fund reported 19,508 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 6,137 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mirador Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 2,355 shares. 88,689 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 423,599 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.03% or 11,240 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 3,519 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Neuberger Berman Grp Llc accumulated 2,452 shares. Lyrical Asset Ltd Partnership owns 4.28 million shares. Nuwave Inv Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 71 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Corp holds 518,060 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust has invested 0.2% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, First National Bank & Trust Tru has 1.06% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

