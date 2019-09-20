Tegean Capital Management Increased Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $3.01 Million; Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Robecosam Ag Has Boosted Its Stake by $912,209

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 22,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 270,545 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34 million, up from 248,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 2.11 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – SCV Signal [Reg]: Hart athletes helped by donation from Boston Scientific; 30/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CLOSES NXTHERA PURCHASE; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Europan Patent Office Revokes Edwards ‘550 Patent

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 433,397 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Cfr To Microchip Technology; New Senior Secured Debt At Baa3; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 77,500 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN).

