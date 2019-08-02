Tegean Capital Management Increased Stake in Air Lease (AL) by $4.34 Million; As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Price Were Volatile, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $1.88 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 39,244 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 184,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 145,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 08/03/2018 – IDT to Showcase its Latest Optical Communication Solutions at OFC 2018; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 127,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 327,500 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 406,292 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sei Invs Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Voya Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 19,856 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Agf has 100,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.47% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 875,741 shares. Bartlett And holds 0% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 98,914 shares. Oppenheimer And reported 122,726 shares stake. Beach Inv Management Limited holds 0.74% or 11,991 shares. Millennium Management Ltd holds 72,299 shares. 114,505 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 76,819 shares. Alphaone Limited Liability holds 2,466 shares.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease of Two Airbus A321-200s to Air Canada – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 131,400 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca owns 0.12% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 638,110 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 136,861 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Management LP has 184,615 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 26,287 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 22,732 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 932,319 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 76 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 0.03% stake. 474,772 are owned by Clearbridge Invs Limited. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Westpac Bk Corp reported 55,455 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 4,096 shares.