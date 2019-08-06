Tegean Capital Management Holding in Micron Technology (MU) Decreased as Stock Value Rose; Ensemble Capital Management Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Position by $2.10 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 10.01 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 126,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12 million, up from 120,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $306.19. About 2.26M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300’ says Andrew Left; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel `To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 25.51 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 211,349 were reported by Utah Retirement System. Bridgecreek Mngmt Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.82% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wellington Gru Llp stated it has 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Blair William & Company Il accumulated 0.06% or 238,970 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 19,052 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 98,323 shares. California-based Dowling & Yahnke has invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 18.79 million shares. Banque Pictet And Cie invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Com reported 19.42 million shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Herald Investment Ltd reported 25,000 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 14,530 shares. Amp Cap Limited reported 529,560 shares.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 120,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Ltd Partnership reported 398,084 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 62,287 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.27% or 89,956 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru invested in 0.35% or 253,537 shares. D E Shaw Co Inc accumulated 0% or 8,355 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 630 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.6% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 86,976 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Secs Ltd stated it has 2,250 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 177,724 shares. Capital Guardian Trust reported 82,207 shares. Hl Services Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Everett Harris And Comm Ca has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 53,739 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.41% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

