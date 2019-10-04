Tegean Capital Management Holding in Cm Fin (CMFN) Cut by $1.39 Million as Stock Price Rose; Gotham Asset Management Holding In Werner Enterprises (WERN) Was Raised

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 81.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 198,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $342,000, down from 243,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 21,852 shares traded or 9.41% up from the average. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 13/04/2018 – @gcbioinv TMB and PD-L1 largely unrelated in NSCLC (per CM-026 NEJM paper); 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 15/05/2018 – CM SEVEN STAR ACQUISITION CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: CM Punk update, independent promotions on WWE Network; 16/05/2018 – BJP’S YEDDYURAPPA TO TAKE OATH AS KARNATAK CM ON THURSDAY: DD; 30/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Fox deal reportedly includes weekly TV studio show, CM Punk trial update; 27/05/2018 – IRAN EXPORTS 18M CM/D OF NATGAS TO IRAQ, 30M TO TURKEY: ILNA; 08/05/2018 – CM FINANCE INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 121.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 13,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 25,477 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $792,000, up from 11,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 700,686 shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 19/04/2018 – REG-Oscar Werner appointed as new CEO of CLX Communications AB; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: BARRING TRADE WAR, EM COUNTRIES SHOULD BE OK; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $562.7 MLN VS $501.2 MLN; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES: VERDICT RELATED TO TRACTOR-TRAILER ACCIDENT; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: HEAVY 2018 ELECTORAL CALENDAR IN LATAM A BIG RISK; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q Rev $562.68M; 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 30/03/2018 – Werner is celebrating its Tenth Year as the Official Ladder of the NCAA® Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO, CENTRAL AMERICA SLOW TO GET WOMEN IN WORKFORCE: WERNER; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 128,879 shares to 139,898 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,858 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.