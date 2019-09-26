Tegean Capital Management Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Has Boosted by $835,800; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Intersect Capital Has Raised Its Position

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10 million, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 48,691 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 37.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 2,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 6,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.2. About 1.58 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 77,500 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset has 2,192 shares. Blair William Il owns 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 9,000 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% stake. Qs Invsts Llc has 48,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Schafer Cullen Management owns 9,795 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp reported 306,600 shares. D E Shaw invested in 0.01% or 99,641 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc has 57 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 2.62M are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Northern Corporation invested in 1.44 million shares. 26,402 were reported by Boston Ltd Llc. Oakworth Capital stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Llc holds 9,950 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Venor Management Limited Partnership owns 14.33% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 260,719 shares.

