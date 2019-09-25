Tegean Capital Management Holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Has Cut by $2.60 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Stock Price Rose, Creative Planning Cut Position

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 368,146 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 87.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 503,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 74,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36M, down from 578,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 4.21 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $259.56 million for 7.35 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AER shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.06% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Elm Ridge Management Lc reported 3.23% stake. Addison Capital holds 0.27% or 7,376 shares. Renaissance Group Llc owns 0.66% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 315,389 shares. Lyrical Asset Management LP owns 5.86 million shares. First Personal Financial Ser invested in 0.01% or 555 shares. Geode Limited Co holds 541,749 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 55,853 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd has 0.15% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 13,797 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Com holds 7,449 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heritage Management Corporation accumulated 0.31% or 104,178 shares. Eagle Mgmt Limited Co reported 8.05M shares. Victory holds 25,058 shares. Timber Creek Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 2.24% or 66,920 shares.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $29.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3,711 shares to 5,011 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.12 million for 17.10 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.