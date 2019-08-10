Tegean Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by $763,600 as Stock Price Rose; Eqis Capital Management Trimmed Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position as Stock Value Rose

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 10,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,144 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 26,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11 million shares traded or 38.99% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, up from 183,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 444,345 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb)

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why One Analyst Sees IBM Handily Outperforming Apple Shares in 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “IBM earnings: Whatâ€™s the plan for Red Hat? – MarketWatch” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Another Mixed Quarter for IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.46% or 3.54M shares. 98,877 were accumulated by River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp. Rathbone Brothers Plc owns 0.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 32,105 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 3,981 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,824 shares. Endurance Wealth has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mufg Americas reported 48,665 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.49% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 173,554 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 48,774 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ent Fincl Corporation invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 4,250 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Da Davidson has 0.96% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 400,544 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,859 shares to 12,242 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 47,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI).