Tegean Capital Management Has Upped Its Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Stake by $2.05 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shares Declined, Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowered Holding by $534.82 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95 million shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 85.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 12,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.14 million, down from 14,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 736,765 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm, a Israel-based fund reported 7,505 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 139,435 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt accumulated 46,235 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 42,875 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 7,351 are owned by Acg Wealth. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 1.71M shares or 0.37% of the stock. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 16,000 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 546,296 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Northwest Inv Counselors Limited invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ontario – Canada-based Fairfax Can has invested 0.51% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 22.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 85 shares to 69,806 shares, valued at $6.17 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,486 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS).