Tegean Capital Management Has Trimmed Western Digital (WDC) Position; Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Shorts Decreased By 2.27%

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $479.03 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 12.75 P/E ratio. As of March 23, 2017, the firm operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold Shoe Carnival, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 13.63 million shares or 3.70% less from 14.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Na has 296 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Covington Mgmt invested in 241 shares. Menta Cap Limited Com has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Credit Suisse Ag owns 13,356 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 780,286 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs accumulated 872 shares. California-based Franklin has invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 25,079 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 29,180 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 26,829 shares. Northern Trust owns 677,220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,000 are owned by Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh. Ameriprise owns 163,650 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 34,842 shares.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

