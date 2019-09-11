Tegean Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $2.05 Million; Stock Price Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Telus Corp. (TU) Position by $849,631; Market Valuation Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 30.59M shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp. (TU) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 22,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.75 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 393,453 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra holds 0.54% or 375,253 shares in its portfolio. Consolidated Gp stated it has 2.84% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kepos LP owns 154,520 shares. 518,841 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd. Snow Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Apriem Advsrs reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Brighton Jones Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 7,424 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.05% or 11,881 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Invest House invested in 0.01% or 3,650 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 59,632 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc reported 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amarillo Bankshares reported 9,420 shares. 554,486 are held by Asset Mgmt One. Mariner holds 0.19% or 324,248 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 6,656 shares.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 25,100 shares to 315,100 shares, valued at $14.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.37M for 30.78 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 5,255 shares to 124,360 shares, valued at $15.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP).