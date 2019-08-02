Tegean Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) as Share Value Rose; Crystal Rock Capital Management Upped Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $818,125; Shares Declined

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 888,323 shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 77.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 4,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 10,675 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $194.18. About 55,559 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.49 million for 10.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelliam Inv Management LP holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 973,500 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company has 1.40M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft And Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 140,755 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 4.34M shares. Advisory Lc stated it has 7,620 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability accumulated 3.54M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,439 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 150 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Limited has 0.02% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 537,147 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 331,766 are owned by Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated. Johnson Counsel Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 126,450 shares. Argent accumulated 31,593 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 120,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $13.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

