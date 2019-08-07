Tegean Capital Management Has Raised Its Air Lease (AL) Holding by $4.34 Million as Shares Rose; Seabridge Investment Advisors Lifted Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holding

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 63.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 127,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 327,500 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 572,956 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.26. About 8.24M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. by 1,307 shares to 6,539 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,219 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Nanotech Stocks to Watch for Explosive Innovation – Investorplace.com” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Advanced Micro Devices: Playing for Scale – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft to Atlantic Airways – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of First of Eight New Airbus A321-200neo LR Aircraft to Aer Lingus – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease of Two Airbus A321-200s to Air Canada – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.