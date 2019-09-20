Tegean Capital Management Has Lowered Its Western Digital (WDC) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par (VOD) Position Has Upped by Ipg Investment Advisors Llc

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par (VOD) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 650 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 21,342 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $348.52M, up from 20,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.96. About 3.18M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 22/03/2018 – ADITYA BIRLA AND VODAFONE GROUP ANNOUNCE NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete telecoms group’s ‘reshaping’; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – 2019 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE: ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH (EXCLUDING SETTLEMENTS AND UK HANDSET FINANCING) OF 1 – 5%; FCF PRE-SPECTRUM OF AT LEAST EUR 5.2 BLN (INCLUDING EUR 0; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after `remarkable transformation’; 15/05/2018 – Colao to leave Vodafone after 10 years; 09/05/2018 – EMBARGOED-Fuse takes Fidelity funding to expand its bite-sized learning system; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2.2% TO EUR 46.6 BLN, PRIMARILY DUE TO DECONSOLIDATION OF VODAFONE NETHERLANDS AND FX MOVEMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes champion credentials

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 4.07 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Western Digital acquires Kazan Networks – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Western Digital to expand in Roseville after Kazan acquisition – Sacramento Business Journal” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Get Rid of Western Digital (WDC) Stock – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

