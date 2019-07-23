Tegean Capital Management Has Lowered Its Micron Technology (MU) Stake by $2.05 Million as Valuation Declined; As Premier (PINC) Valuation Rose, Rice Hall James & Associates Has Increased Holding by $1.30 Million

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 38,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.17 million, up from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.01. About 177,787 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 17.87% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 20/03/2018 – Premier Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – WakeMed Selects Premier Inc. to Help Advance Journey Toward Value-based Healthcare; 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.24 TO $2.28, EST. $2.29; 21/05/2018 – Howard University Hospital Becomes Newest Academic Health System Member of Premier Inc; 15/03/2018 – More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of lnjectable Narcotics; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Premier; 19/04/2018 – West Virginia University Health System Engages Premier Inc. on Total Cost Management; 16/04/2018 – Premier Creates Purchased Services Database with More Than $125 Billion in Spend Information; 20/04/2018 – DJ Premier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PINC)

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 45.29M shares traded or 57.45% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 50,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 135,495 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $61.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 92,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,058 shares, and cut its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc.